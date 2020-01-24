Blackburn Rovers lead race to sign Rio Ave defender, Bristol City target West Ham United striker, Stoke City still hopeful of getting £18 million flop off the wage bill - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest:

Blackburn Rovers are said to be leading the race to sign Rio Ave defender Toni Borevkovic. The Croatian centre-back is also rumoured to be a target for Bournemouth and Newcastle United. (A Bola)

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, who has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, is set for further contract talks with the Addicks, as Lee Bowyer looks to tie down the lethal forward.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted that club talisman and Leeds target Jarrod Bowen may have to be sold, if the player doesn't accept the new deal offered to him by the club. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest are said to be readying a move for Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya, who could look to jump ship before his side become embroiled in a Ligue 1 relegation battle. (Sport Witness)

Derby County look set to be frustrated in their pursuit of Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, as the League One outfit are said to have no interest in selling their star. (Doncaster Free Press)

Stoke City are still hopeful of getting £18 million flop Giannelli Imbula off the wage bill this month, with Turkish side Gaziantep FK understood to ready to offer him an escape. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bristol City are believed to be closing in on a move for West Ham United's highly-rated young striker Kai Corbett, after the starlet proved his worth on a trial spell with the Robins. (Bristol Post)

Belgian side KRC Genk are stepping up their efforts to sign Fulham's highly-rated midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has also been scouted by the likes of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports News)