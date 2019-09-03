Birmingham City snap up free agent, Inter sell former Leeds United target, Ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony is rumoured to close to joining Brighton - Championship rumours

Here are all the goings on across the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday's summer target and former loanee Rolando Aarons has made a surprise move to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers, and will stay with the club until January. (BBC Football)

Andre Ayew has reaffirmed his commitment to Swansea City, by revealing he turned down a number of offers from the abroad to remain with his current club. (Swansea City official website)

Inter have sold former Leeds United target Ryan Nolan to fellow Italian side Arezzo, who play their football all the way down in the third tier. (Inter.it)

Birmingham City have snapped up free agent attacking midfielder Bernard Sun, who has been capped at youth level for China. (Birmingham Mail)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has decided to remain with the high-flying Addicks, despite being heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job. (London News Online)

Queens Park Rangers have joined a number of clubs in scouting Porto, as English teams have become wise to the bargains available in the Portuguese top tier. (Sport Witness)

Hull City striker Nouha Dicko has left the club to join Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season, as he looks to rediscover his goal scoring form. (Football League World)

Ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony is rumoured to be close to joining Brighton, as he looks to reignite his career after spending time training with Newport County. (The Sun)