Birmingham City are rumoured to be plotting a £6M swoop for Burnley striker, Sheffield Wednesday to battle Middlesbrough to land Crawley's wing sensation, Cardiff City could be banned from taking part in three transfer windows - Championship rumours

Here is the latest round-up of headlines from around the Championship.

Fulham could look to recall flop midfielder Jean Michael Seri from Galatasaray in January, as their £25m record signing is struggling for game time with the Turkish giants. (Sport Witness)

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry has secured his return to West Bromwich Albion on a short-term deal, claiming that he was unwilling to end his career with an injury as his final act. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City could be banned from taking part in three transfer windows, if they refuse to pay Nantes the first £5.2m installment of the money owed for Emiliano Sala, who tragically died on his way to join the club last January. (Guardian)

Wales international Ashley Williams has extended his contract with Bristol City until the end of the current campaign, after a strong start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Bristol Post)

Alex Neil, Tony Pulis, and Alan Pardew are among the bookies' current favourites for the Stoke City job, as the struggling Potters look to find the right manager to keep them in the division. (Sky Bet)

Ex-footballer Kevin Phillips has suggested that Leeds United should look to capture Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen in January, claiming that he could boost their hopes of promotion. (HITC)

Birmingham City are rumoured to be plotting a £6M swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers but could be sold in January. (Birmingham Mail)

Pundit Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds loanee Jack Harrison could be worth £15m in the summer, and that they could sign the Man City starlet permanently should the Whites earn promotion. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be battling it out with Middlesbrough to land Crawley's wing sensation Bez Lubala, who previously played under Garry Monk during his time at Birmingham City. (Team Talk)