Billy Bodin says Preston North End striker Louis Moult will be back stronger than ever

Billy Bodin is backing Preston North End team-mate Louis Moult to come back strongly from knee surgery.

Striker Moult damaged the cruciate ligament in his left knee during the 3-2 defeat at Swansea on August 17.

It is an injury which Bodin has suffered twice and battled back from.

Bodin missed the whole of last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in training.

Earlier in his career, he had the same injury during his time with Torquay.

So he speaks with plenty of knowledge on the subject and is wishing Moult the best of luck with his recovery.

Bodin told the Post: “Louis is a top professional.

“He spent a lot of time in the gym doing extra fitness work when I was recovering from my knee injury.

“I’ve spoken to Louis about his injury, so has Josh Harrop who had the same one.

“It is nothing you can’t come back from, I have done that injury twice and got back playing both times.

“There’s no doubt Louis will return strongly from this, I’m sure of that.

“He will feel frustrated and disappointed at the moment to have got the injury after a good start to the season.

“Hopefully Louis can soon get cracking with his rehab work.”

Moult, 27, is due to have the operation soon, injuries of this type often given a little while to settle down before surgery.

He was hurt in the first half at Swansea as he chased a through ball – his standing leg buckling under him.

The week before, Moult had led the attack superbly and scored in the 3-0 win over Wigan at Deepdale.

With Moult, Sean Maguire and David Nugent all absent, Bodin led North End’s attack in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last Saturday. Bodin gave PNE the lead with a 40th minute goal and enjoyed his stint playing down the middle.

It is a role he is more than happy to perform again.

Said Bodin: “I have played wide since coming to Preston but I have played through the middle before in my career.

“Against Forest I got on the ball more in attacking areas than I had done in the couple of games before.

“The gaffer wanted the front four not to be playing up against the Forest defence but playing in spaces instead.

“It worked well and we should have been further ahead in the first half.

“Forest had two big lads at centre-half and the gaffer wanted me to play between them and down the sides.

“My goal came when I ran in behind Michael Dawson and made a yard for myself.

“There were a couple of other times when I made the same type of run and got a bit of joy. It was a good challenge and I enjoyed it.”