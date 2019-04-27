Ben Davies voted Preston North End player of the year

Ben Davies has been voted Preston North End's player of the year by fans and his team-mates.

The centre-half won both the player of the year award voted for by the supporters- lifting the Sir Tom Finney trophy - and the players' player of the year honour.

Davies, 23, was presented with the awards in the Invincibles lounge after the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

His centre-half partner Jordan Storey won the young player of the year award.

Alan Browne won the goal of the season award for his turn and volley against Bolton Wanderers at Deepdale in September - pipping Brandon Barker's solo effort at Leeds.

Louis Moult was community player of the year for his work with the Foxton Centre, while young midfielder Adam O'Reilly was named scholar of the year.