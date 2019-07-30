Behind the scenes at Preston North End's photo call
Preston North End held their photo call at Deepdale ahead of the start of the new Championship season.
It was fun in the sun at Deepdale - have a scroll through our gallery of some of the behind the scenes shots.
1. Here's looking at you....
Paul Gallagher spots the camera
JPIMedia
jpimedia
2. Interview time for Nuge
David Nugent is interviewed for television at Deepdale
JPIMedia
jpimedia
3. Here comes the staff....
Alex Neil and his PNE backroom staff
JPIMedia
jpimedia
4. Fun in the sun
Preston left-back Josh Earl gives goalkeeper Mat Hudson a playful pat on the head
JPIMedia
jpimedia
View more