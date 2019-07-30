Preston held their photo-shoot at Deepdale this week ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season.

Behind the scenes at Preston North End's photo call

Preston North End held their photo call at Deepdale ahead of the start of the new Championship season.

It was fun in the sun at Deepdale - have a scroll through our gallery of some of the behind the scenes shots.

Paul Gallagher spots the camera

1. Here's looking at you....

Paul Gallagher spots the camera
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Nugent is interviewed for television at Deepdale

2. Interview time for Nuge

David Nugent is interviewed for television at Deepdale
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Alex Neil and his PNE backroom staff

3. Here comes the staff....

Alex Neil and his PNE backroom staff
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Preston left-back Josh Earl gives goalkeeper Mat Hudson a playful pat on the head

4. Fun in the sun

Preston left-back Josh Earl gives goalkeeper Mat Hudson a playful pat on the head
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1