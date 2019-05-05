Bees player on the mend after worrying clash: Brentford’s Julian Jenvier was knocked out

Brentford boss Thomas Frank gave a positive update on the health of bees defender Julian Jeanvier who was knocked out in the opening moments of their victory over Preston at Griffin Park.

Jeanvier clashed heads with PNE striker Jayden Stockley as they competed for a high ball in the box.

He was on the floor for 10 minutes being attended to by the Brentford medical staff and was eventually carried off on a stretcher with his neck in a brace.

With the game needing to be halted again later in the first half when a Bees fan was taken ill close to the dug outs, it saw 13 minutes of additional time played at the end of the first half.

It was in the fifth minute of stoppage-time that the home side scored their first goal through Ezri Konsa.

Neal Maupay and Marcus Forss netted in the second half as the home side ran out 3-0 winners.

Frank said: “He passed out for 30 seconds.

“ I think we will try to look at the footage, but it seemed like he knocked his head in the back of Stockley’s head.

“Julian is fine now, he was sat in the dressing room at half-time talking to the boys, so he’s okay.”

Although there was the long delay, North End boss Alex Neil felt the situation with Jeanvier had been dealt with very professionally by the Brentford medical staff.

And he also wished a quick recovery to the fan who was taken ill.

Neil said: “I thought that the official dealt with it very well.

“I think what affected me more than anything was that a fan went down behind us.

“There was a stoppage while they took him off and he didn’t look in a good way.

“That was probably more concerning for me because from what I have heard, the Brentford player will be okay but he obviously couldn’t play on after that.”

Bees boss Frank was happy with his side’s performance, with this victory seeing them finish 11th and push North End down to 14th.

He said: “This performance shows that we are building, in terms of mentality.

“We want to show that we are a top side and we have a top home record – it was good to finish off with a win.”