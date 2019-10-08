Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel departs after heavy defeat to Preston North End

Barnsley have parted company with manager Daniel Stendel in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to Preston North End.

The Tykes announced on Tuesday morning that they had 'separated' from Stendel on a 21-word statement on their club website.

Tom Barkhuizen scores Preston's second goal against Barnsley

They hadn't won since the opening day of the season against Fulham and were taken apart by North End in the second half at Deepdale on Saturday - Stendel admitting his side had played 'like a youth team'.

Daniel Johnson gave PNE the lead before Cameron McGeehan pulled Barnsley level two minutes before half-time.

Tom Barkhuizen restored the lead early in the second half before Johnson, Ben Pearson and Josh Harrop were on target.

Speaking after the game, Stendel said: "You can see today over the 90 minutes that both in the small things and the big situations we played like a youth team - bad touches, fouls and mistakes.

"Preston had enough chances to scored five goals, we didn’t have so many chances."