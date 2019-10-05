Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel laments his side's performance in heavy defeat to Preston North End

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel thought his side’s second half performance against Preston North End at Deepdale was the worst since he took charge of the club.

Stendel watched on as his side were put to the sword in an excellent second half display from North End, with the game finishing 5-1.

Cameron McGeehan celebrates equalising for Barnsley against Preston but things went wrong for the Tykes after that

The Tykes boss also said his side were playing like a youth team.

He said: “You can see today over the 90 minutes that both in the small things and the big situations we played like a youth team - bad touches, fouls and mistakes.

“Preston had enough chances to scored five goals, we didn’t have so many chances.

“At half time I thought it wasn't our best half but we were at 1-1 with one chance for us and that was a good result; so maybe we could keep going for a bit longer and make more

chances.

“But the second half was the worst I can remember since coming to Barnsley."

The German was also complimentary of PNE, but doesn’t even think his side is up to the division at the moment.

“Today, every player had a lot of problems and Preston played well,” said Stendel.

“At the moment we are playing like a team that is not good enough to play in the Championship.

"We are all really down after the game today and it is not easy for us to play our game at the moment.

“The changing room was very quiet. We need to talk about what we can do to get our team together and find the best solution for the club and the players.

“We need time but we do not have the time and we can try our best but at the moment."