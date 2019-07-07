PNE were back in action after the summer when they played their first pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Bamber Bridge v Preston North End photo gallery

Preston North End and Bamber Bridge locked horns for their annual pre-season friendly at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

Here are a selection of photographs from the game which finished in a 2-0 win for North End.

PNE's summer signing Patrick Bauer before Saturday's game

1. The big German.....

Bamber Bridge poured Alex Neil's pre-match brew in one of their own mugs

2. Mug of tea for the gaffer

Paul Huntington challenges for the ball in PNE's clash with Bamber Bridge

3. Hunts back in the fray

Alex Neil, Peter Ridsdale, Paul Gallagher and Brad Potts watch the first half action

4. A watching brief

