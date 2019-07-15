Aston Villa target Liverpool striker, Wigan Athletic on the brink of landing Everton and USA defender, PNE eye Man City defender to replace Callum Robinson - Championship rumours Today looks set to be another busy day across the Championship. Here are all the latest headlines and rumours... Leeds United duo Kemar Roofe and Mateusz Klich are both being targeted by Premier League side Burnley, as they look to improve their side. (HITC) other Buy a Photo Sheffield Wednesday are unwilling to let Steve Bruce join Newcastle on a cut-price deal, and his exit has been delayed by the Owls' demands of a 4m fee. (Yorkshire Post) jpimedia Buy a Photo Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is likely to earn 1m per year should he take the Newcastle job - a sixth of what Rafael Benitez was paid. (Mirror) other Buy a Photo Swansea City are hopeful of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan, as Frank Lampard looks to trim his Blues squad. (Sky Sports) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4