Aston Villa target Liverpool striker, Bristol City close in on Arsenal starlet, PNE eye Man City winger to replace Callum Robinson - Championship rumours
Today looks set to be another busy day across the Championship.
Here are all the latest headlines and rumours...
Leeds United duo Kemar Roofe and Mateusz Klich are both being targeted by Premier League side Burnley, as they look to improve their side. (HITC)
Sheffield Wednesday are unwilling to let Steve Bruce join Newcastle on a cut-price deal, and his exit has been delayed by the Owls' demands of a 4m fee. (Yorkshire Post)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is likely to earn 1m per year should he take the Newcastle job - a sixth of what Rafael Benitez was paid. (Mirror)
Swansea City are hopeful of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan, as Frank Lampard looks to trim his Blues squad. (Sky Sports)
