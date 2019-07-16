Aston Villa offer trio plus cash for Leeds Utd star, Hull City eye Liverpool forward, Fulham in talks with Bristol City over a move for winger - Championship rumours There is activity surrounding Norwich City, Aston Villa, Leeds Utd, Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City in today's rumour mill round-up. Here are the latest headlines and rumours from around the league... Norwich City are said to be moving closer to agreeing another loan move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, as the Owls look to trim their wage bill. (Football League World) other Buy a Photo Aston Villa are said to have offered Connor Hourihane, Henri Lansbury and James Bree to Leeds United, plus cash, for star midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Team Talk) other Buy a Photo Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is said to have had talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over their winger Ryan Kent, who is said to be a key Whites target. (Football Insider) other Buy a Photo Brentford striker Neal Maupay could be set for a move to West Ham United, as the Hammers look to beat Sheffield United to his signature. (The 72) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3