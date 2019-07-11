Aston Villa close in on £12m Brentford defender, Leeds to battle with Man City and Spurs for 15-year-old wonderkid, Derby County eye Arsenal midfielder - Championship rumours
Today's round-up features news from Aston Villa, Leeds Utd, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.
These are the latest headlines from across the Championship today...
Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford's powerhouse defender Ezri Konsa, who is said to have undergone a medical ahead of a 12m move. (Sky Sports)
Leeds United are set to battle it out with the likes of Manchester City and Spurs to sign 15-year-old Linfield wonderkid midfielder Charlie Allen. (Belfast Telegraph)
Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey is believed to be keen on a move to England, amid interest from Leeds United and Middlesbrough. (The 72)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will cost Newcastle 'much more' than the initially reported 1m compensation fee, should they look to appoint the Owls boss. (The Sun)
