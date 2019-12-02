As it happened: Preston North End 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 - How the action unfolded at Deepdale Preston left-back Joe Rafferty grapples with West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips at Deepdale Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End were controversially beaten by West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale, going down to a 90th minute penalty. For a look back at how the action unfolded at Deepdale, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Preston North End to face Premier League Norwich City in FA Cup third round West Bromwich Albion are dancing to the tune of Slaven Bilic ahead of their clash with Preston North End