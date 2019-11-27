Arsenal eye January swoop for Nottingham Forest defender, Swansea City join hunt to sign Liverpool striker on loan, Galatasaray target Huddersfield Town defender - Championship rumours

Here's all the latest:

Following Garry Monk's comments about Birmingham City's Pep Clotet in his pre-match press conference, the Blues' official Twitter account questioned his decision to brand their boss as an "interim caretaker head coach". (BCFC Twitter)

Hearts appear to be on the verge of appointing Daniel Stendel as their new manager, after his contract with Barnsley was officially cancelled following a spell of "gardening leave"

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent has claimed that there would be "no shortage of takers" interested in a big money takeover of Leeds United in the summer, should they manage to secure promotion this season. (Football Insider)

Leeds director Victor Orta is said to have knocked back calls to sign another centre-back last summer, such was his faith in Brighton loanee Ben White to become a star at Elland Road. (The Athletic)

Hearts appear to be on the verge of appointing Daniel Stendel as their new manager, after his contract with Barnsley was officially cancelled following a spell of "gardening leave" (Edinburgh Evening News)

Arsenal are said to be lining up a January swoop for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as they look to tightening up their shaky defence in the new year. (Nottingham Post)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are understood to be keen on signing Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, but fear being priced out of a deal as the Terriers look to hang onto their man. (The 72)

Derby County's new signing Wayne Rooney could be involved in his first game as a coach for the Rams on Saturday, as he continues to also prepare for his playing role behind the scenes. (BBC Football)

The agent of West Bromwich Albion's star loanee Matheus Pereira has rejected claims of interest from Manchester United, who were linked with a move to hijack the Baggies' permanent deal. (Sport Witness)

Swansea City are among a number of sides looking to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan, though he could opt to join Premier League side Crystal Palace instead. (Liverpool Echo)