Andre Green leaves Preston North End and joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Preston North End have cut short Andre Green's stay at Deepdale and the winger has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old joined PNE on a season-long loan from Aston Villa in August but played only six times - two starts in the Carabao Cup and four Championship appearances from the bench.
Five of those games were in August, with his only appearance since then being as a late substitute against Leeds United at Deepdale in October.
Green's one goal in a North End shirt came in the 4-0 win at Bradford in the Carabao Cup.
Charlton have moved for Green to replace Jonathan Leko who has suffered a long-term knee injury.
Addicks manager Lee Bowyer said: "We’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a young, exciting player who is quick. Last season he helped Villa get into the Premier League, so for me it is very exciting.
“You need a bit of pace in the team and Andre has that."