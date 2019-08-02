Anderlecht's new manager Vincent Kompany targets Leeds United striker with £7m bid, Preston North End eye Derby County defender, Crystal Palace are set to beat Cardiff City to Real Betis winger - Championship news and rumours
There's less than a week to go of the summer transfer window.
This is what's happening around the league today...
Anderlecht's new manager Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe, and will look to test the club's resolve with a 7m bid. (Daily Mail)