There's less than a week left of the summer transfer window.

Anderlecht's new manager Vincent Kompany targets Leeds United striker with £7m bid, Preston North End eye Derby County defender, Crystal Palace are set to beat Cardiff City to Real Betis winger - Championship news and rumours

This is what's happening around the league today...

Anderlecht's new manager Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe, and will look to test the club's resolve with a 7m bid. (Daily Mail)
Preston North End are believed to have submitted a bid for Derby County defender Max Lowe, as Alex Neil looks to secure more options at the back. (Football Insider)
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has claimed he's keen to keep defender Scott McKenna at the club, despite rumoured interest from Nottingham Forest. (Evening Express)
Middlesbrough are said to have joined the race to sign ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail)
