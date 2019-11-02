Alex Neil has 'reiterated his commitment' to Preston North End after being linked with Stoke City

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has 'reiterated his commitment' to the Lilywhites after media speculation linking him with Stoke City.

The Potters sacked Nathan Jones as manager on Friday morning and Neil quickly went to the top of the betting with the bookies.

PNE boss Alex Neil after the win against Blackburn

A national radio station claimed on Saturday afternoon that Neil was set to be appointed as Stoke boss, that announcement made while the Scotsman was with the PNE squad and staff at Preston Station waiting to catch a train to London ahead of Sunday's game against Charlton Athletic.

On Saturday night, North End released a statement to hopefully put an end to the speculation.

The statement read: "Following recent press speculation Preston North End Football Club can confirm that their manager Alex Neil has reiterated his commitment to the football club and to the contract that he signed earlier this year.

"Now that this speculation has been dismissed once and for all we can concentrate on what matters which is results on the field."

Neil signed a three-year contract in April after speculation linking him with West Bromwich Albion.

He is in his third year at Deepdale and PNE currently sit in fourth place in the Championship - they would go top if they beat Charlton.