Alex Neil admits Preston North End didn't do enough to earn a result against Millwall

Preston North End manager Alex Neil admitted his side hadn't done enough to get anything out of their clash with Millwall at The Den.

The Lilywhites slipped to a 1-0 defeat in South London, Jed Wallace scoring Millwall's winner in the 33rd minute.

Preston's players after conceding the goal against Millwall

Neil said: "We always knew it was going to be a tough game coming here, they turn the ball up to Matt Smith, play around him and play for second balls.

"That is exactly what happened. In the first half I don't think we dealt with it well enough, Smith caused use issues, runners from the middle of the pitch caused us problems, so did Wallace coming off the line.

"The fact we didn't deal with that allowed Millwall to build momentum and put pressure on us, their fans got behind them.

"We didn't really do well enough, that was disappointing.

"Saying that, I didn't think Millwall created many chances, the game was short of chances in general - Declan Rudd had one shot to save.

"Their goal came in a transition when Alan Browne had the ball and tried to turn it around the corner, we lost possession.

"We then didn't stop the cross, we weren't out quick enough to the ball and Wallace got his shot which went in the corner.

"In the first half we got in enough good areas to be front facing and getting at the full-backs but our quality let us down.

"We didn't create enough chances, Sean Maguire should have done better with a header, Alan Browne had a shot cleared off the line.

"Basically we didn't do enough to win the game."

Neil explained why Tom Bayliss didn't feature in the match day squad.

Midfielder Bayliss was signed from Coventry on Friday and travelled to London but watched from the sidelines.

Neil said: "Tom just 20 in April, he only signed yesterday and was up until 11.30pm on Thursday, even later than that, getting everything completed.

"He's had a whirlwind couple of days, he's a young boy and I didn't think this was the right game for him.

"In training on Friday we had two short games to get ready but that was all he has done.

"We have a bounce game on Tuesday and he'll play a part in that."