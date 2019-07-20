Alan Browne sets himself goalscoring target for Preston North End

Quick-off-the-mark Alan Browne hopes his midweek goal is a sign of things to come for Preston this season.

The midfielder had been on the pitch for 30 seconds in the pre-season friendly at Chorley when he found the net to break the deadlock.

It was his first goal in the programme of friendly games and a sign perhaps that he is ready to produce a regular supply of goals in 2019/20.

Browne was PNE’s second-highest scorer last season with 12 goals, just one behind Callum Robinson, who was sold to Sheffield United last week in an £8m deal.

North End will search for a replacement for Robinson but Browne knows he must come up with a fair share from his attacking midfield role.

“It was nice to ease into the game with a quick goal,” said Browne. “After the first 60 minutes the lads on the bench were saying we need to go on and win the game.

“It is only pre-season but you want to win as many games as you can.

“The ball fell in the right area for me and I managed to put it away.

“Goals have been part of my game for the last two seasons and that has to happen again.”

Browne and colleagues face Southampton today at Deepdale (3pm), a game which will measure how the build-up to the season is going.

The campaign is now only a fortnight away, North End starting against Millwall at the Den.

After a seventh-place finish two years ago and last season’s slip into 14th, Browne knows what the focus has to be on.

“I think consistency is the key,” said the Irishman.

“Last season in particular we had a few bad patches and a few good ones.

“If we lose a game, rather than dwell on it and end up on a bad run, we need to put it behind us and go again.

“A point in this league goes a long way and you have got to accumulate as many as you can and as quickly as you can.

“If we do that we will have a base to build on and push from that.

“I think if we make a good start and keep people fit, we will be well in contention.”