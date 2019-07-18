'21-year-old me is practically in tears' – Preston North End fans are ecstatic after David Nugent rejoins club 12 years on from exit

Preston North End confirmed their capture of veteran striker David Nugent on Wednesday, who rejoins the Lilywhites 12 years on from his 2007 exit to Portsmouth.

Here's what Preston fans have had to say about the exciting news...