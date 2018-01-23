PNE midfielder Melle Meulensteen to join RKC Waalwijk

Preston North End's young midfielder Melle Meulensteen has left Deepdale to join Dutch side RKC Waalwijk.

Meulensteen, 18, was in the first year of a professional contract with North End and this move sees him return to his native Holland.

Melle Meulensteen during his loan spell with Lancaster City

He had joined PNE's academy in 2014 having previously been on Manchester United's books.

According to RKC Waalwijk's website, Meulensteen has signed a contract until the summer of 2019 with an option for two more years.

The son of former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, he was the captain of the PNE youth team which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season.

Having featured in some of North End's pre-season matches, Meulensteen was loaned out to Lancaster City in September for first-team experience.

Frank van Mosselveld, Waalwijk's general manager, said: "He will have the opportunity to further develop and show that he can be of value to the club."

RKC Waalwijk play in the Eerste Divisie - the second tier of Dutch football.