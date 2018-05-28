PNE midfielder Browne happy to conduct his own contract talks

Preston’s player of the year Alan Browne has revealed that he is very much his own man when it comes to negotiating new contracts.

Browne is something of a rare commodity in football these days in that he doesn’t use an agent, preferring to do his own deals.

At some point this summer the midfielder will be sitting down with PNE who want to extend his contract – he has two years remaining on his current deal.

Browne, 23, is away with the Republic of Ireland, who this evening play France in the Stade de France.

If he sees action it will see him face some big hitters in the French midfield in one of France’s warm-up games for the World Cup.

“I have two years left on my contract after signing a new deal last year,” said Browne. “I am happy there and I have had a really good season.

“If we can hold on to the core of our squad and maybe add a few new faces then we will have a really good shout next season.

“I don’t have an agent for the reason that I am happy, I’m comfortable negotiating my own deals.

“I usually deal with Peter Ridsdale and I have spoken to the manager this year. But it’s usually Peter I talk to.”

Browne, voted player of the year by the North End fans and his team-mates earlier this month, says he is at ease when it comes to negotiations.

He said: “It’s because I am comfortable at where I am at.

“I think that I have a good relationship with everyone in the Preston set-up and I am comfortable going to negotiate on my own.”

Browne is enjoying his stint of international duty, which will continue after the France game with a friendly against the United States in Dublin on Saturday. He scored for the Republic in their friendly against Celtic last week and will be looking to secure himself a regular slot in the squad.

While the meeting with France is only a friendly, the opponents and venue make for a big occasion.

“International football is the pinnacle but at the end of the day it is a friendly,” said Browne.

“So maybe it is not the most rewarding of games but in terms of playing at the highest level it is definitely the biggest game that I have played.

“It is going to be a tough game and in terms of quality, probably the biggest so far of my career

“France are raring to go to the World Cup and looking to probably win it outright.

“They have a really good team but we go there with every intention to win.”

Meanwhile, PNE will make the trip to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday, July 7, to play their annual friendly against Bamber Bridge.