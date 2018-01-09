PNE midfielder Ben Pringle joins Oldham on loan

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle has signed for Oldham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Pringle 28, moves to the League One side in search of first-team football after a barren run at North End.

Ben Pirngle challenges for the ball against Nottingham Forest in December 2016 - his last competitive appearance for PNE

His last appearance in the PNE side came against Nottingham Forest in December 2016, with him an unused substitute four times since then.

North End signed him from Fulham in July 2016, with him regarded as that summer's major buy

But he made just 11 starts in league and cup, with four further appearances from the bench.

There was interest last summer in Pringle from a number of clubs but no move materialised.

Now he has got his chance to get a run of games under his belt, in the same way Eoin Doyle did at Oldham in the first half of the season.