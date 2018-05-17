PNE make Oxford's Ryan Ledson their first summer signing

Preston North End have kicked-off their summer recruitment with the signing of midfielder Ryan Ledson from Oxford United.

The 20-year-old has been a long-time target for North End, with them trying to sign him in January.

They got their man on Thursday afternoon, Ledson joining for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Ledson said: "I am really looking forward to joining the club. I know there was interest in January and there were a few bids made, but now it has finally got over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“I always saw Oxford as a great opportunity to get games and prove I was capable of playing higher.

"My time there was brilliant, but I am really forward now to getting back up north and playing for Preston."

The England Under-20 international was voted Oxford's player of the year and young player of the year by U's supporters recently.

He made 50 appearance for the League One club in all competitions in the season just finished.

Merseyside-born Ledson started his career with Everton and played one first-team game for the Toffees against Russian side FC Krasnodar in the Europa League.

He spent six months on loan at Cambridge United in the 2015/16 campaign before signing for Oxford in August 2016.