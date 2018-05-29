PNE keeper Maxwell’s in Giggs’ squad for long haul

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell clocked up more air miles with Wales but still awaits a senior debut for his country.

Maxwell was in the squad for Tuesday’s friendly with Mexico which was played in Pasadena.

An 82,000 crowd in the Rose Bowl watched a 0-0 draw, Maxwell among the subs as Ryan Giggs stuck with Wayne Hennesey for the full game.

It was a second long-distance trip with Wales for Maxwell without any action.

In March he was in the squad for a two-match tournament in China.

However, it does look like Maxwell, 27, is getting himself established with Wales even without getting on the pitch.

The Mexico game came at the end of a training camp which began in Wrexham and then moved to California.

There are certainly worse places to go for a summer get-together.

Maxwell had a season of contrasting fortunes at PNE – he was first-choice keeper until the end of January.

Declan Rudd then got the nod ahead of him and played the majority of games through to the end of the campaign.

There was a spell either side of the international break when PNE manager Alex Neil chopped and changed them.

Rudd missed the victory at Sunderland to attend the birth of his son and Maxwell kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

For the following game at Sheffield Wednesday, Rudd got the nod and was beaten four times.

Maxwell was preferred for the Easter Monday clash with Derby but was deemed at fault for the Rams’ winner.

Rudd was restored at Reading and played the remaining six matches.

It will be interesting to see what the approach will be next term with the two keepers.