PNE in Numbers: Preston are comeback kings

The Lilywhites have won four games and drawn five in which they have been behind in.

Queens Park Rangers and Coventry are next in the list, both having taken 15 points after trailing.

Next come Blackpool and Bristol City with 14 points from losing positions. North End went 1-0 down to Swansea, Coventry, Middlesbrough and Stoke, and came back to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Riis has helped Preston recover from losing positions

They got draws after trailing to Sheffield United (twice), Stoke, Fulham and Bristol City.

In six of those matches, Emil Riis was on target.

The Dane scored PNE’s second goal in August’s 3-1 win over Swansea.

He netted the winner against Coventry and also at Middlesbrough.

Riis scored late equalisers in both of the 2-2 draws with Sheffield United. Then there was last Saturday’s 95th-minute leveller against Bristol City when he executed the most perfects of volleys.

Riis has 12 goals in the Championship this season and four more in Carabao Cup action.

A dozen league goals is the maximum reached by PNE’s top scorers in recent seasons – Daniel Johnson (2020/21), Alan Browne and Callum Robinson (2018/19) and Jordan Hugill (2016/17).

Going further back, David Nugent scored 15 in the Championship for PNE in 2006/07, with Richard Cresswell twice scoring 16 Championship goals in 2004/05 and 2002/03.

The last Preston player to pass 20 goals in this division was Alex Bruce (21) in 1978/79. Steve Elliott scored 16 the following year.