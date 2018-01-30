PNE have their say on Jordan Hugill speculation

Have your say

Preston North End have released a statement to deny they have agreed a deal to sell Jordan Hugill.

Jordan Hugill and PNE boss Alex Neil

On Tuesday morning, a story appeared in a national newspaper saying that Crystal Palace had struck an £8m deal to buy the striker from PNE.

Just after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, North End released a statement which read: "Despite wholly inaccurate reports in a national newspaper this morning, we have not agreed any transfer fee with any club for Jordan Hugill.

"Jordan remains a contracted player to Preston North End Football Club."

It is understood that there had been no contact from Palace before the newspaper article appeared.

There has since been contact between the clubs but nothing in the way of a deal being agreed, Palace believed to favour a deal which weighs more towards payments linked to appearances.

Hugill, 25, is under contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2019.

He has travelled with the PNE squad for Tuesday night's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The transfer window shuts on Wednesday at 11pm.