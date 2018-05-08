PNE freeze season ticket prices for 2018/19 campaign

Preston North End have held season ticket prices for the 2018/19 campaign at the same rate as the season just ended.

Season cards will go on sale on Wednesday morning with current holders' seats reserved until the close of business on June 9.

PNE fans at the game against Burton

The ambassador discount has now ended though, meaning a flat rate to all supporters.

Under-11s will again be entitled to a free season ticket, that scheme having been introduced last year and proving popular.

The installation of electronic turnstiles at Deepdale this summer means fans will be issued with season cards rather than the traditional season ticket booklets.

Member cards are also being introduced to supporters who attend on a game-by-game basis as opposed to buying a season ticket - these will be available free of charge until the end of August.

Callum Robinson is congratulated after scoring in PNE's win against Burton last Sunday

Games can be booked on the card to avoid the need to attend the ticket office.

Supporters wanting to sign up for a member card can do so in person at the ticket office, over the phone or by emailing ticketoffice@pnecom.

After the end of August, member cards will cost £10 for over-18s but be free for Under-18s.

The Premier Member scheme remains in place and a season ticket has to be purchased to retain that status.

An adult season card in the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion costs £475, while in the Alan Kelly Town End it is £400.

In the premium sections of the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion the price is £535.

The charge for seniors (65 and over), full-time students and apprentices, and 19-21 years olds in the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles is £300, while it is £280 in the Alan Kelly Town End.

For 11-18 year-olds, a season ticket is £125 in all areas of the ground apart from the family zone of the Sir Tom Finney where it is £80.

While season ticket prices remain the same, so does the cost of match day admission.

North End's 2-1 win over Burton on Sunday saw them finish seventh in the Championship, missing out on the play-offs by two points.