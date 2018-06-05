PNE fans show why they are ‘The Gentry’ with ticket gesture

Big-hearted Preston fans have clubbed together to buy two season cards for deserving supporters.

More than £800 was raised in only three days through the PNE Online forum, enough to pay for two adult tickets for 2018/19.

PNE boss Alex Neil in the technical area at Deepdale

In turn, North End will make an Under-11s season card available in the adjacent seat to both season cards.

The gesture is aimed at fans who would not normally get the chance to watch Alex Neil’s team due to cost or other circumstances.

It will be made available on a match-by-match basis, enabling a number of Lilywhites fans to take advantage over the course of the campaign.

A spokesman for the PNE Online forum said: “Our community have a history of raising funds while supporting local charities and other good causes linked to our beloved city and Preston North End.

“This year our members agreed it would be a great idea if we could help out some fellow supporters who are not in a position to purchase match tickets.

“We thought that alongside the season cards and electronic ticketing launched by the club, wouldn’t it be a great idea to see if we can raise some funds to somehow help out some deserving people.

“This campaign once again shows that Preston North End supporters are more than just fans – they are ‘The Gentry’.”

The season cards will be in the Alan Kelly Town End.

North End providing the adjacent seats will allow the fans who use the cards to take a youngster with them.

Details of how to nominate deserving supporters to apply to use the season cards will be announced at a later date.

Donations have carried on coming in which would enable more season cards to be bought.

The initial target was to buy one card and that was surpassed in a matter of hours.

Preston are introducing season cards this summer rather than the traditional paper booklets.

It is part of the electronic entry which is being installed at Deepdale in readiness for the new campaign.

Supporters who choose not to buy a season card can instead get a member card.

Games can be purchased on a match-by-match basis and loaded on to the card.

That would cut out the need to buy at the ticket office.

Current season ticket holders have until close of business on Saturday to reserve their usual seat. After that they are released for general sale.