PNE fans show their generous side at kit auction

Kind-hearted Preston North End supporters have raised more than £2,600 for charity in an auction of old PNE shirts.

Jackie Innes organised the auction through the PNE Fans Forum Facebook page ahead of the Lilywhites' Retro Day on Easter Monday.

Supporters put in bids for the shirts from down the years, with £2,627 raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Some of the kits had been autographed by players of that era, while the auction included a signed pair of goalkeeping gloves which belonged to Thorsten Stuckmann.

North End's clash with Derby County at Deepdale on Easter Monday is Retro Day, with supporters being encouraged to dig out their old replica shirts from yesteryear.

The fan-led initiative is being backed by the club as PNE look to get the better of the Rams in the 12.45pm kick-off and boost their play-off hopes.