PNE fans anger at Gentry Day ticket prices being charged by Bolton

Preston North End supporters have reacted furiously to ticket prices for the Gentry Day clash against Bolton Wanderers.

Adults are being charged £35 for a seat in the upper tier of the away end of the Macron Stadium for the March 3 game, with seniors (aged 65 and over) £29, Under-23s £29, Under-18s £12 and Under-12s £10.

It is one of the most expensive away days so far this season for North End fans - Leeds charged £39 for a ticket bought in advance with the price going up to £44 on the turnstiles.

Bolton operate a category system with their ticket prices, with Preston's visit given a category 'A' ranking.

In some other areas of the ground home fans are being charged £35, that enabling them to set the price they have done in the away end under EFL rules.

North End fans chose Bolton as the game for this year's Gentry Day celebration, one on which PNE and past players who have passed away in the last 12 months are remembered.

PNE fans on Gentry Day at Bolton in 2016

The club put it to a public vote this season after some unhappiness that it was going to be held at Sunderland on March 17.

However, supporters were unaware of the ticketing cost at the time of the vote.

Many took to social media after the price was announced to voice their displeasure.

Some have called for Gentry Day to be moved to another game while others have vowed to go to other games that day as a protest - Chorley and Fulwood Amateurs are both at home that day.

Callum Robinson dons a bowler hat to celebrate setting up PNE's equaliser at Bolton in 2016

Last week, North End announced they were providing discount coach travel to the game at a cost of just £5 per fan due to limited train availability that weekend.

Gentry Day was held at Bolton two years ago, with away fans charged £28 in the upper that day and £25 in the lower tier.

More than 4,400 supporters made the trip that day to see North End win 2-1 with goals from Jordan Hugill and Eoin Doyle.

With the prices being as high as they are, it is doubtful that the travelling numbers will be anywhere near as big as that.

Bowler-hatted PNE fans outside Bolton's ground in 2016

PNE's initial allocation is 2,083 in the upper tier.