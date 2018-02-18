PNE fan given life-saving treatment during Wolves game

A Preston North End supporter had to be given CPR after suffering a suspected heart attack during the game against Wolves at Deepdale on Saturday.

The man was taken ill in the Alan Kelly Town End at the start of the game and was treated by North End fan Ben Astley - a paramedic - who was in the crowd as a supporter.

He was later stretchered from the ground and taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Mr Astley's brother Adam, tweeted: "Huge admiration & respect to @astley_ben who hopefully saved a man's life this afternoon on #pnefc after suffering cardiac arrest performing CPR."

PC Paul Elliott, the police intelligence officer attached to North End, tweeted on the official PNE Police account on Saturday night to update the situation.

He tweeted: "The #pnefc fans asking about the gentlemen who took ill on the Town End, I’ve contacted RPH he’s still in their care.

PNE's Deepdale ground

"Thank you to those fans who assisted and to the paramedics who were on the scene giving the gentleman a fighting chance."

The 1-1 draw with Championship leaders was watched by North End's biggest crowd of the season - 18,570 - including 5,626 away fans.