PNE defender Marnick Vermijl joins Scunthorpe

Preston North End right-back Marnick Vermijl has joined League One promotion-chasers Scunthorpe United on loan.

The switch to Glanford Park for the rest of the season will give the Belgian the chance for push for a run of first-team games after being out of the picture for much of this campaign at Deepdale.

Vermijl has featured only three times under Alex Neil - starting against Accrington Stanley in August's League Cup defeat and coming on as a substitute in the league games at Birmingham and Ipswich.

Darnell Fisher, Calum Woods and Tom Clarke are all above him in the right-back pecking order.

He joined North End from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2106 after being on loan for the whole of the previous season.

Since making the move permanent, Vermijl has started 15 games and made seven appearances as a sub.

Marnick Vermil playing for PNE against Huddersfield last season

The 26-year-old joins a Scunthorpe outfit who are fourth in League One and managed by former Preston right-back Graham Alexander.