PNE defender Kevin O'Connor joins Fleetwood on loan

Preston North End left-back Kevin O'Connor has joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has found first-team chances hard to come by at Deepdale since joining from Cork City last summer.

Kevin O'Connor with girlfriend Chloe O'Leary after winning the Irish Lottery

He's been limited to five starts and four games off the bench, his last appearance being on Boxing Day at Barnsley.

O'Connor has fallen back down the left-back pecking order after the recent returns from injury of Greg Cunningham and Josh Earl.

He hit the headlines at the start of January when he won one million Euros on the Irish National Lottery, his uncle having bought him the ticket for Christmas.

The Irishman is the second Preston player to have a loan spell with Fleetwood in the 12 months, Ben Davies having spent four months at Highbury last season.

After completing the move, O'Connor said: "It is a place I am really happy to come to.

"I was talking to Ben Davies about it and he said it was a great club.

"The way the gaffer wants to play is great.

"Their left-back moved on earlier in the transfer window and they were in touch for a few weeks so I'm happy to get the deal done.

"I just want to get out there and play a few more regular games.

"It is confidence really just playing week in week out.

"At Preston I didn't really get too much of a run of games and your confidence obviously drains from that not playing just training but a run of games is what every footballer wants, just to get out there and show what they can do.

"The confidence comes back then and that is when you play your best football."

Fleetwood have swooped for O'Connor as a replacement for Amari'i Bell who they sold to Blackburn Rovers last week in a £300,000 deal.