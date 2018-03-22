PNE defender Ben Davies signs a new contract

Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale

The 22-year-old was already under contract until the summer of 2020 but the new deal with fresh terms runs until 2021.

Ben Davies

It has been a breakthrough season for Davies at North End, the Barrow-born defender having started 29 games in the centre of defence and scoring one goal.

He only signed a contract last July, with the new deal rewarding his progress this term.

Davies said: "I only just recently signed a new contract and to have the club come back and reward me again for my performances this season, I am over the moon."

After making his PNE debut as a 17-year-old in January 2013, Davies went on to have five loan spells away from Deepdale at York City, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood.

Alex Neil gave him his first-team chance early in the season and he hasn't looked back, putting in a series of assured performances.

Davies came through the youth system at Preston having been spotted playing junior football in Cumbria.