PNE closing-in on Republic of Ireland striker Graham Burke

Preston North End are closing-in on a deal to sign Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke.

The 24-year-old striker was watched in action by Peter Ridsdale - advisor to PNE owner Trevor Hemmings - when he played for the Republic of Ireland against the United States in Dublin last Saturday.

Graham Burke in action in his Notts County days against PNE in 2015

Burke found the net in the 2-1 win at the Aviva Stadium with a close-range goal.

North End officials are heading back to Dublin on Thursday to complete the signing, with Burke likely to play a couple more games for Shamrock in the League of Ireland before heading to Deepdale.

PNE see him playing behind the main striker or in a wider position, with them also in the hunt for a No.9 type front man this summer.

He has scored 10 goals for Shamrock this season, four of them coming in a 6-1 win over Derry City in March.

Dublin-born Burke started his career with Aston Villa and had loan spells with Notts County and Shrewsbury Town.

During his time on loan at Notts County, he played against North End in April 2015, a game PNE won 3-1.

Burke joined Notts County on a permanent deal in July 2015 before returning to Dublin to sign for Shamrock in January 2017.