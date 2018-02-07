PNE boss Alex Neil is looking forward to Brentford challenge

Have your say

Alex Neil is looking forward to meeting the challenges which Brentford will put in the way of Preston North End at Griffin Park this weekend.

The Lilywhites head to Griffin Park on Saturday for a fixture they have traditionally found tough in recent years.

PNE's visit to Griffin Park last season was a horror show

They have lost four visits on the bounce, with their last victory in that corner of West London being in 2011.

Earlier this season, PNE were beaten 3-2 by the Bees at Deepdale – Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen on target for Neil’s men.

That defeat formed part of a four-game losing run, one in which they have had to play catch-up from.

Neil said: “We have a difficult run of fixtures coming up.

“We know Brentford are a good side.

“A few months ago we had a really close game against them at our place.

“It ebbed and flowed and when we got it back to 2-2 I thought we would win it.

“Unfortunately we got caught on the counter for their third goal.

“But I thought we certainly got enough out of that game to suggest we are more than a match if we play as well as we can.

“Brentford are very good on the ball, they try and work it out from the back.

“They have got some dangerous players and if you give them too much respect, that can pose you a few problems.”

While they pre-date Neil’s arrival at Preston, Neil is well aware of past results against Brentford.

Last season’s visit was a particularly painful one, North End hammered 5-0 in what proved to be a watershed moment in the campaign.

Ex-boss Simon Grayson made a number of changes in the aftermath, Ben Pearson and Chris Maxwell among those to come in.

Said Neil: “Brentford hasn’t been a good hunting ground for Preston in the past.

“But I always think records are there to be broken, we want to put in a good display and see what happens.”