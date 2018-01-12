PNE asking fans for views on Gentry Day venue

Preston North End are asking supporters for their view on where this year's Gentry Day should be held.

Gentry Day has taken place on an annual basis since 2008, the first having been held at Queens Park Rangers in 2005.

The Gentry at Craven Cottage last season

It remembers those connected with North End who have passed away in the last 12 months.

A statement from PNE said: "The club is asking for the view of fans in relation to the host ground of the 2017/18 Gentry Day.

"The club was contacted this week in relation to the fan-run annual game held to remember those connected with the club who have sadly passed away in the previous 12 months.

"This was with the suggestion of the event being held at Sunderland in March.

PNE striker Jordan Hugill tips his hat to the fans at the 2016 Gentry Day at Bolton

"We were then subsequently contacted by other supporters, including those who had previously had an involvement in running the event - where supporters dress as the gentry after the comments of former manager Alan Ball Snr after a game in the 1970s saying ‘PNE fans are the best, they’re the gentry!’,- and these fans had different views.

"This has always been a very much fan led event, with the club providing promotional support and contact with the clubs we were visiting, however, with the closure of PSG (Preston Supporters Group), the club felt on this occasion it should step in and gain the thoughts of all supporters’ opinions.

"Full vote details and numbers will then be published with a decision based on the vote, subject to the agreement of the visiting club and police force, who have always been consulted in the past to ensure an enjoyable and respectful day is had by all in attendance.

"The survey will run until Friday 19th January at 5pm, with those who do not wish to or cannot vote online, having the chance to either email enquiries@pne.com, call us on 0344 856 1964 or write to Gentry Day, PNEFC, Sir Tom Finney Way, Deepdale, Preston PR1 6RU.

"As part of the conversations about Gentry Day, we have also been asked to help promote and support a ‘Retro Day’ at Deepdale on Easter Monday and we are delighted to be able to do so and will work with those organising this event in the next few weeks to help promote it. Thank you for your help and understanding on this matter."

Vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LP9K9TQ