PNE announce change in Gentry Day ticket sales

Preston North End have announced changes to ticket sales for the Gentry Day game at Bolton Wanderers.

Initially, Lilywhites supporters were going to be charged £35 for an adult ticket in the upper tier of the away end at the Macron Stadium.

PNE players celebrate scoring against Bolton in 2016

That led to an angry response from fans who felt the price was too high for a Championship game and it led to calls to change Gentry Day to another away game.

Following talks between the two clubs, Bolton have agreed to sell tickets for the lower tier first which are cheaper than the upper tier.

An adult ticket is £30, with seniors (65 and over) and Under-23s charged £24, Under-18s £12 and Under-12s £10.

If the lower tier sells out, more talks are planned about the price for the upper tier.

PNE supporters wave their bowler hats on Gentry Day in 2016

North End are laying on bus travel to the game for £5 per person.

A statement on PNE's official website said: "Following representations by Preston North End to Bolton Wanderers, a change is to be made to the ticketing arrangements for the Gentry Day clash on Saturday 3rd March.

"After conversations at the highest levels, tickets, that went on sale on Thursday morning, will be withdrawn from sale with immediate effect.

"Tickets will now be sold for the lower tier first, £5 cheaper than the upper tier, at £30 for an adult.

"Those who have already purchased for the upper tier can come to Deepdale, exchange their tickets and then receive a refund in the difference in pricing.

"Bolton have also agreed that if and when the lower tier, of approximately 2,500 tickets, sells out, they will then talk to the club regarding the pricing arrangements for the upper tier.

"The club hope, that this reduction, along with the subsidised £5 travel opportunity via buses from Deepdale and Leyland, give supporters some savings to allow as many as possible to attend what is always a fantastic day to remember all those that have passed away connected with the club in the last 12 months."