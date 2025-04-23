Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic | Getty Images

Miron Muslic is a firm believer in miracles as he prepares his Plymouth Argyle side for Saturday’s huge game against Preston North End at Deepdale.

And the Pilgrims boss - whose troops currently sit bottom of the Championship table, three points and a significant goal difference from safety - is planning to have something to play for whenever his team welcomes already-promoted Leeds United to Home Park on the final day of the season.

That belief spells bad news for Preston North End, who themselves remain in danger of falling through the second-tier trapdoor and into League One for the first time in 10 years.

Indeed, heading into their final two games of the season - Plymouth (H) and promotion-chasing Bristol City (A) - Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit 18th in the table and with just three points separating them from the bottom three.

A run of just one win in 13 league matches - including three defeats in a row - has put the Lilywhites in such a perilous position at this late, late stage of the campaign, with PNE’s last victory coming more than a month ago against Portsmouth on March 15.

And as North End make their own preparations for such a key fixture, they should be mindful of the signals coming out of the Plymouth camp in the build-up.

Despite being rooted at the bottom of the table, Bosnian-born Muslic has his side believing a Great Escape is possible.

The Pilgrims’ win against play-off-chasing Coventry on Easter Monday was their third since Heckingbottom & Co last enjoyed a three-point haul. And with a big away following expected to make the trip to Deepdale from the south west, he’s keen to give the Green Army something to hang on to going into of the final day of the season.

Plymouth boss on importance of PNE game

Paul Heckingbottom is set for a return to Elland Road this weekend. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Speaking after Plymouth’s 3-1 win over the Sky Blues on Monday, Muslic said: ‘I'm very proud to deliver this kind of performance.

‘We had a good game plan, but the execution of the lads was just exceptional. That's why we are very proud of the lads.

‘We went physical, direct, vertical, intense. (We wanted to) play with aggression, a lot of duels, get Coventry in a fight - because that's something they don't like, so we can take advantage of this.

‘(If the game’s) open, it's clearly an advantage for them, but I think we showed from minute one we believe that we can achieve this. We played Norwich. Sheffield United and Coventry - three giants in our competition – and took nine out of nine.

‘There are still six points to collect - why not keep going the hard way, and going for the miracle?

‘We are still in it. That’s what we want. That was the message inside the locker room. We did our job. We can't control what happens in other stadiums, but we can perform and control our performance.

‘The next opportunity for us is Preston, and when we face Leeds here, the last home game, the last match at Home Park, we hope to have something to play for - that's the plan.’

Since Muslic replaced Wayne Rooney as Plymouth boss on January 10, the Pilgrims have secured 23 points from a possible 57.

Over the same period, PNE have acquired 21 points from the 54 available to them.

