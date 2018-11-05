Playing for keeps? Preston North End kit out emergency shot-stopper Paul Gallagher with goalkeeper jersey

After his heroics at Ipswich Paul Gallagher joked about joining in with goalkeeping training at Springfields.

READ MORE: Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher enjoyed his emergency goalkeeper stint

Paul Gallagher arrived at training on Monday morning to find this in the dressing room

It appears he might get his wish after arriving on Monday morning to find that Preston North End's staff had produced a 'keeper kit for him.

The midfielder produced an impressive display between the sticks in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Saturday, stepping up for the final 20 minutes after Chris Maxwell's red card.

An acrobatic save from Danny Rowe in the closing stages completed a memorable day for the 34-year-old who had come on as a second-half substitute and scored with his first touch.

He will return to normal duties at Bristol City this Saturday with Declan Rudd expected to deputise for Maxwell who serves a one-game ban.