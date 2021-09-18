Player ratings: Preston North End 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

Ben Whiteman gave the Lilywhites a 26th minute lead with a deflected shot, Albion equalising in stoppage-time at the end of the first half through Matt Phillips.
It was a real battle on the pitch for North End against a physical Baggies side who remain unbeaten in the league this season.
Here are the PNE player ratings, with Patrick Bauer and Josh Earl the pick of the bunch.
1. Daniel Iversen 7
Tipped a shot from Diangana over the bar in the first half and then gathered Hugill's late effort. Did well to deal with Albion's bombardment from set-pieces.
Photo: Stephen White/Camerasport
2. Jordan Storey 7
Steady as you go in the back three. Played his part in clearing the six-yard box a number of times from the long throws and corners the visitors pumped in.
Photo: Stephen White/Camerasport
3. Patrick Bauer 8
Didn't allow a badly cut nose inflicted by Jordan Hugill early on to affect him. The German put his head on everything which came his way. Very good show.
Photo: Press Association
4. Andrew Hughes 7
Another good performance in defence, unfortunate that the ball came off his head on the way across the box for WBA's equaliser.
Photo: Stephen White/Camerasport