Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - pal

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale sat down for an extended interview with BBC Radio Lancashire this week

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End chief executive Peter Ridsdale has dismissed suggestions that ‘mediocrity’ has been the case at Deepdale, over recent years.

The Lilywhites were dealt a serious relegation scare for the first time since promotion in 2015, last season. But, Paul Heckingbottom’s side stayed up on the final day of the campaign as they drew 2-2 at Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE finished 20th in the table, having found themselves no higher than 7th or lower than 14th in the nine seasons prior. Ryan Lowe left as North End boss after one game of the 2024/25 season and Heckingbottom had Preston mid-table in the main.

But, a dire run of results post-March international break saw the Deepdale club dragged right into trouble. They were one of five sides at risk of the drop on May 3 but retained their second tier status in game 46.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire’s Andy Bayes, this week, Ridsdale discussed a number of topics. Towards the end of the extended interview, the CEO was asked if he agrees with a supporter that recent times have been mediocre for PNE.

"No, not at all," said Ridsdale. "If you were to take the 92 clubs in the professional pyramid and you look at what we are spending, what our income is and our history since we came out of the top flight in the early 60s... it's the 11th year we are going into a season in the second tier. I think for anyone to describe that as 'mediocrity' with everything that is going on around us - the financial dynamics that are changing - is being unfair to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's astonishing that similar questions were asked last year when we finished 10th; we have just finished 20th. Now, I don't like finishing 20th. It is better than below that but I was frustrated at finishing 10th last year. For anyone to say that is mediocrity, I think is doing a disservice not to me, but to the owners, to all our staff here, the football professionals, because it is tough out there.

“One particular club not too far across the Pennines were in the play-off final three or four years ago, to get into the Premier League. They are now in the third tier, have changed owners, got overseas owners with a big cheque-book - and they are still League One, looking at how they get out of League One. It is tough. I think for anybody to suggest we accept mediocrity is unfair."

“Paul knows what he wants.”

As per Heckingbottom and Ridsdale, around 10 new signings are expected this summer transfer window - the first PNE’s manager will oversee during his tenure. Preston’s chief executive, despite how last season finished, believes that strong business in the market could see North End challenging at the right end of the table.

"We have to be positive, otherwise we shouldn't be doing what we are doing," said Ridsdale. "The fact is that Paul knows what he wants. He is very clear that, if we get roughly what he's looking for in terms of exact players, as well as type of players, that we'll have a very competitive squad at the top end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have already explained that even though this year was more than disappointing - although we ended up staying in the division which was one successful outcome - that with certain differences, and fine margins like decisions which went against us, we could've easily had another 10 or 12 points - maybe 15 points - in which case we wouldn't be having the same conversation.

“I think this squad, with additions, has every chance of competing at the top end of the Championship next year. Certainly, for play-off places. We recognise the three teams coming down, yet again, have got very strong financial budgets. They will be tough to play against and we've got at least two coming up who will give it a right go. But, Paul knows what he's doing, he's smart, he knows what he wants and if we can try and deliver the goods for him there is no reason why we can't look forward with real optimism."

Your next PNE read: Preston North End-linked midfielder subject of £600k rejected bid as club move on