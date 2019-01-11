Paul Huntington explains how a phone app is a big part of Preston North End's training routine

Paul Huntington says a phone app is a big-part of Preston North End’s training routine.

The Lilywhites are currently doing all they can to minimise injuries in a season blighted by players needing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Preston North End defender Paul Huntington

Alex Neil and his staff have a clear system of how they try and manage their players’ wellbeing.

Players communicate with staff before they even come into training with more work also being done immediately prior to sessions at Springfields.

“We’ve got an app on our phones which is the modern way of doing things,” said Huntington, speaking ahead of Swansea’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday.

“It’s pretty common in the Premier League and Championship.

“You give yourself a tiredness rating from one to 10 and make any niggles known so the physios and the fitness coaches, who have a meeting with the manager at about nine o’clock about training, can discuss things.

“All the staff are good like that.

“If there’s any issues we get assessed by Matt Jackson the physio at 9am as to whether we can train.

“We do an injury prevention circuit for 10 minutes before we go out to train as well.

“We did it a little bit last year and do it more so this year because of the problems we’ve had.

“That’s pretty much the routine.”

The experienced defender is one of those who has stayed clear of injury problems so far this season.

Fellow senior figures Tom Clarke and Paul Gallagher have also been able to churn out games, the former recently wearing a mask to protect a broken nose.

“As you get older you manage yourself more in training and know your own body,” Huntington said.

“You just do things right whereas maybe as a younger lad you’re not paying as much attention to stuff between games.

“It becomes more important the older you get.

“Training is intense which is how it’s always been with this manager and it’s the way we play.

“We’ve got to try and replicate that going into games.

“Sometimes it’s about when to take a day out of training to make sure you’re right for the next day or to make sure you’re right for the game rather than just training.

“It’s been a tough period.”