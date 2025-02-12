PNE made his debut in Tuesday’s win at Norwich City

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom liked what he saw from debutant Ryan Porteous on Tuesday night.

With Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough out injured the Scotland international - who signed on loan from Watford on transfer deadline day - was brought in for his first appearance. He played 73 minutes on the night, making three clearances and three tackles.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, good. Ryan's a good footballer. He's got a good football brain and the more I can talk to him about how we want to play, he's vocal as well... he's a leader in how we play, so he'll bring that and organise as well.

Ryan Porteous | Getty Images

“As a footballer we've got a player who's ready-made because he's played 20-odd Championship games already this season, been fit and available, which is great. But likewise his personality fits straight into our group of players who are fantastic lads, so the timing couldn't have been any better.

“We all of a sudden needed that type of player and Ryan all of a sudden became available. We obviously had the phone number ready to call, that type of thing, so it was all done really quickly.”

“It’ll do him a world of good.”

Porteous had to make way with 17 minutes to go as Liam Lindsay entered the fray. It had been a solid night’s work from the number two, who won the ball back in the build-up to PNE’s fifth minute goal from Milutin Osmajic. Heckingbottom calmed any injury fears post-match.

“Yeah, fine, cramp,” said the Preston boss. “Again, you get to know we do play; it’s slightly different with the three centre-backs to others and he'll probably not have run as much, playing as one of the three centre-backs as he'll have to do with us.

“But, a bit of everything... the nervousness and the adrenaline of playing your debut. That's what it is, as experienced as he is - he's an international player in major competitions - but that first game for a club is a big thing and with the preparation the other night, then the long journey, it'll do him a world of good. Now he's settled in, he's had his game and he'll do all the better for it.”