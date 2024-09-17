Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE knocked Fulham out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom loved being a part of Tuesday night’s penalty shootout win over Fulham.

The Lilywhites knocked out the Premier League side, with a historic round of League Cup spot kicks contested at Deepdale. In the competition’s longest ever shootout, PNE triumphed 16-15, with Ryan Ledson tucking away the winning penalty - after Timothy Castagne had blazed over the bar.

Jorge Cuenca and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were both denied from 12 yards, too. In the 90 minutes, Ledson had fired North End into the lead but Reiss Nelson equalised after the hour mark. It was a whirlwind cup tie to watch, never mind play in. Needless to say, Heckingbottom was over the moon after it.

"I must admit, as it wore on, it made me more determined to win,” he said. “The effort and commitment to get to penalties, I think we were the team - certainly in injury time - trying to get into penalties. We put a lot into it and had a couple of bodies creaking on the pitch. So, yeah, the players did well and the standard of penalties from both teams was unreal. We did and we had to. They had moments. First half they got in behind three times and three big blocks kept the ball out.

“Freddie was very good again, but the team in front of him protected him really well. We had our moments as well, in the first half. Second, we had less and less as the game wore on. Fulham were great with the ball and posed us problems, but we were sort of set up to deal with it. We were prepared to work hard, deny space and protect our box. Fulham stepped on to us and made it really difficult for us to play or have any long spells of possession. That is the bit I am pleased with... we had to defend that little bit more because of that. We never got a respite, so for us to see that out was really good. "

On it being a special night early in his PNE tenure, Heckingbottom added: "Yeah, definitely, I have never been involved in a shootout like that. I have been told it's the longest in the competition as well. So yeah, a great atmosphere and we will look forward to the draw now. When it's time to get organised for the next round, we will.”

Goal scorer and penalty hero on the night, Ledson, is dreaming of a trip to Liverpool - who must overcome West Ham United in round three later this month. Heckingbottom is very much on board with an away day at Anfield.

"I'd have that, because it's the only ground I've never been to!” he said. “Working, or as a fan, so I'd take that. He's (Ledson) a great character and one who has been training really well. He's responded well and I have got a lot of time for him. I like how he carries himself so yeah, pleased for him to get his goal.”