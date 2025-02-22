Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE were beaten 2-1 by the Sky Blues on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom had no complaints after his side were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City on Saturday.

The Lilywhites fell behind on the half-hour mark as Jack Rudoni headed home and Bobby Thomas doubled the home side’s lead seven minutes later, from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked as though Frank Lampard’s side - who are pushing for a play-off place - were going to cruise to victory. PNE substitute Will Keane did pop up with a goal on 82 minutes to set up a nervy finish though.

Frustrated PNE players | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “We were second best for large parts. I felt five minutes before their first goal, I could feel it coming and you're thinking ‘right, we need to change something here’. But before that, pretty even game in terms of our threat and their threat. Our problem was when we got in behind them the final pass was missing which meant, as we speak about a lot, we didn't get the opportunities and didn't get the goal.

“From that moment and from the goal onwards, I felt we were second best for large portions. But if we had got something out of the game it just would have been the spirit and the character of the players. The longer you stay in the game you give yourself that fighting chance - you can force the issue at the end. The changes at half-time were just to change shape; two bodies on the top line. Even when we had spells in the first half keeping the ball, we lacked penetration and threat.

“We turned down too many opportunities to play forwards, get in behind. But to be fair, we made the changes at half-time and it was still the 79th minute before we played the first quality pass down the side and got in behind. Then on the second pass, the second time we do that, we score and then all of a sudden we can make it difficult for them. So yeah, that's a disappointing thing but there were too many not at the level where we've been playing today, which made it difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it looked, from my eye, and I know when I get the data back I'll be proved right, it just looked on my eye a game too far for us. I bet our physicals are nowhere near the levels they normally are. I'd love to have that game back again. The first goal sums up what was wrong in the first half. I'd say all the time we were okay with the ball, but then their first goal they don't play a pass. The first ball Milly gets beat, second ball Ali McCann gets beat, third ball Jayden gets beat, fourth ball Lewis Gibson gets beat.

“Then Ryan (Porteous) makes a block, goes wide, cross comes in, he's unmarked and he scores. That's all they had to do, just out-fight... out-compete us. That was the sort of difference and that'll be reflected; it just looked a game too far for us. We've been trying to make changes and manage the group to keep the energy in it, because it's a big part of how we play. We wouldn't change it, because that's what we want to be. But with that comes different problems for you.

“We felt we were bringing in that energy again (to the team) with Jayden and going back to that real high intensity, physically good - and then all the quality comes out. When we're at it physically and everything's right, we pass the ball so much better, so much better. On my eye, when I watch it back, I'm convinced I won't change my mind that it just looked a game too far for us today.

“The lessons you take from this... we're 2-0 down but then we get the next goal and you're always in it. Then it can become really nervy for Coventry. So, I'm saying how far off our best we were today; those two goals were really, really poor from our point of view. You can still win games, not being at your best. We've shown that and picked up points, but I'd love that to become a habit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We changed shape and went to a diamond.”

At half-time Heckingbottom took off Lewis Gibson, Jayden Meghoma and Ryan Ledson with Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Emil Riis introduced. And in the second half, Kaine Kesler-Hayden made way for Robbie Brady due to injury.

Heckingbottom added: “He's (Gibson) another one who, since he's come in, has played all the minutes. Simms is a more physical player; he's better for Liam.

“Jayden was sacrificed because of the shape and then Ledo, because we changed shape and went to a diamond, it was more energy and pace on the outside, which was Pottsy. After that, it was sort of enforced substitutions as well. A finger in the eye (for Kesler-Hayden).”