Thursday was Paul Heckingbottom’s first pre-match press conference of the season

What's the biggest difference you want to see in terms of performance and style this year?

“Points and wins,” said Heckingbottom. “We didn't win one game last year where, statistically, we were second best. And too many games where we were supposedly the dominant team, we dropped points. That is the one change and we don't have to change too many of them to be a lot further up in the league. Add some referees into that who know what they're doing, things like that.

“Us being more clinical, but that's how fine the margins are in this league. It's been really important to look at what we were doing well and we expect that to be exactly the same, and then understand why we came unstuck. But it's just the wins, it's three points, that's all we play for and we had too many games, like I said, and even runs of games where performances were really consistent, but we might only get one win in that run.

“And then too many runs where we're talking about, ‘Yeah, we're unbeaten in six’’, but we might have only had one win and they could be six really strong performances. I'd have rather been rubbish three times... so it's about wins, it's about making sure that everyone understands what it takes to win and get over the line - and that is the be all and end all.”

You were massive on personality and character last year. How's the group felt in that regard, or will the real stuff be the ultimate test?

“The real stuff will be the ultimate test,” said Heckingbottom. “Everyone's come back and approached pre-season really, really well. I expected nothing different to be fair, of what I know of the players and how they work. I just want everyone's aims, targets and expectations to be higher.

“I think performances do lead to results but I think last season, if anything, shows me that sometimes that's just nonsense and it's just propaganda. It is about getting the wins and the three points. So that is the big change, that has to be the big change. But we will only get that real feedback now when we start on Saturday.”

Good first game of the season down in London? Though you’d probably want to be at home I guess?

“I'd rather be at home,” said Heckingbottom. “Fans will probably like it... the big away following, a good trip down to London, nice weather, a couple will make a weekend of it. I'd always rather be at home but I'm looking forward to the game, just the first game... let's get going, let's get on the road and get some points on the board as quick as possible. I'm just ready to go; I've had enough of the pre-season games.

“You prepare different for pre-season games. Whether it's the sessions you do before the games, some of the work the lads have been doing has been fantastic, but then you know you're sending them into a game where you're never going to get a top performance. You just want top application and all that's been good, but now it's about us trying to get results.”

In terms of your tactics and approach, can we expect anything different? Will you still play with wing-backs?

“Yeah, we've sort of got half an option to play with a lopsided shape and get wingers on the pitch, but it just doesn't suit a lot of the squad,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire Sport. “So, the last bodies we bring in will decide if we can do that. I think I said a lot, I'd love to be 4-4-2 without the ball a lot more, and commit another body higher up the pitch to press and be aggressive.

“But then, how does that affect us when we do have the ball? Our players look a lot better in possession when we have, and build, with three at the back. We can roll into that three in a lot of different ways, but then that doesn't seem to suit a lot of them as much as starting in those positions and being strong. So, yeah, something that we're looking at.

“We did it last year and if I'm honest, it was just a lack of productivity last year when we changed. I think when we brought Josh (Bowler) in, we had Josh and Jeppe (Okkels) and the intention was to use one of them in one of the wider positions, but ultimately results dictated, and performances dictated, that we were better when we played the other way. So, we've been looking at it again this season and the last few bodies we get in will determine which way we go.”

One player you've been linked with is Richard Kone of Wycombe Wanderers. Is that a possibility before the end of the window?

“No, and I wouldn't discuss any players who aren't ours,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire Sport. “When we've signed them, no problem at all. But we've been linked with quite a lot of players; some of them make me laugh. But I wouldn't discuss them until they're ours.”

